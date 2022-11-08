Chief speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised that President Muhammadu Buhari will intervene in the ongoing concerns over the October half salary received by ASUU.

He had, in a statement signed by him on Monday, appealed to ASUU and the general public that he, alongside the president, would intervene in the ongoing imbroglio.

Part of the statement reads, “When the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off their industrial action three weeks ago, it meant that academic activities could resume in our nation’s public universities, and students could return to their academic pursuits after the prolonged interruption. This decision was rightly heralded nationwide as the correct decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since then, the Executive and the House of Representatives have worked to address the issues that led to the strike. We are currently working on the 2023 Appropriations Bill, which includes N170 billion to provide a level of increment in the welfare package of university lecturers. The Bill also includes additional N300 billion revitalisation funds to improve the infrastructure and operations of federal universities.”

Stating plans and actions to resolve the latest concerns, the speaker wrote, “Furthermore, the House of Representatives has convened the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders to facilitate the adoption of elements of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). This effort is being supervised by the Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, Rep. Aminu Suleiman.”

“Nonetheless, interventions have been made to explore the possibility of partial payments to the lecturers. We look forward to a favourable consideration by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR who has manifested his desire to do what is prudent and necessary to resolve all outstanding issues.”, he further stated.