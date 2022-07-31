Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to harken to the voices calling for his resignation.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai said Buhari has failed to deliver his campaign promises.

The governor’s aide noted that if Buhari resigns, he would be a hero.

Ossai wrote:

Buhari will be a hero if he resigns.

I love my president Buhari so much that I will want him to be a hero .

We have different ways of being a hero but there is only one way left for President Buhari to be a Hero.

You see , Nigeria is a blessed country but with bad leadership.

The problem we are facing at the moment is as a result of our leaders inability of putting Nigeria First before themselves.

When President Buhari was campaigning, he promised us good life but today the story is different.

President Buhari has failed to give us Jobs, infrastructures , security, Political Inclusion and quality health care services.

Buhari should listen to Nigerians who are calling for his resignation.

Listening to Nigerians will make him a hero in the history of our Dear Nation.