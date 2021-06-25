Buhari welcomes Senator Nwaboshi to APC

149 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 25, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), telling him “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’ The senator was formally with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Sen. Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to President Buhari and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.
It will be noted that the Deputy Senate President is also representing Delta state in the senate.
The Deputy Senate President said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly shows that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.
