Buhari Urges Security Agencies To “Act Swiftly” To Rescue Kidnapped Students

135 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 6, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari Monday directed the military, police and intelligence agencies to ensure safe and early release of all kidnapped victims, expressing concern over attacks on Kaduna and Niger States, largely targeted at students.
A statement by Garba Shehu said while noting ongoing deployment of additional security personnel to all troubled areas, the President urged security outfits to “act swiftly” to rescue all school boys and girls in the affected states and ensure safe return.
Buhari said the disturbing incidents of kidnapping students, mostly in Northern states, was already threatening to undermine efforts in boosting school enrolments in states that were adjudged educationally backward.
He called on state governments to ensure compliance with UN-supported Safe Schools Programme, which the administration had adopted.
The President described the kidnapping as cowardly and despicable, condemning it as an assault on affected families and the nation.
Remember me
{{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}Your submission failed. The server responded with {{status_text}} (code {{status_code}}). Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More{{/message}}
{{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}It appears your submission was successful. Even though the server responded OK, it is possible the submission was not processed. Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More{{/message}}
Submitting…