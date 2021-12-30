Dear President Buhari, as the year winds down, I thought to stop writing letters for so many reasons. One of the reasons is that as a chief (Ichie onye mme mme), there are things I should not concern myself with, but for humanity one must take chances.

Also, writing letters does not equate action though it can influence action just like action too can influence action. So in order to achieve greater impact, action should meet action, for when minds are bent against reason even the best of letters may fail.

Sometimes too it seems as if one has come to wits end, but this is when thinking outside the box should really be emphasized. For example, at this stage of Nigeria and your leadership as two different issues, you should think outside the box on ways to bring unprecedented changes to the system and nation at large; I pray God gives you wisdom and the associates to help in this.

Speaking about the ride you and Nigerians have been on in the past six and a half years, it no doubt has been turbulent, with moments of triumph being overshadowed by incessant troubles. Yet in a positive shock you worked outside the box and brought about a most pleasing ride for Nigerians for about two weeks now.

When I saw the news online about the federal government granting free train rides across Nigeria from the 23rd of December 2021 to 4th January 2022, I thought it was one of the daily drugs of fake news that never runs dry in our country, a ploy by some hackers to wreak havoc on innocent Nigerians. Alas, no alas, it was true. I began to see reports from those who used the train for free. I doubt if there has been any straightforward magnanimity from the government these past years.

This gift to Nigerians, especially in this season where a lot of travels are made is worthy of utmost commendation. People from Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Osun, Ibadan, Delta, Kano and other states could traverse as many geopolitical zones as possible in the country without spending a dime. Sir, you see what we have been saying about leadership and responsibility, most likely this innovative decision did not originate from you, but your praise has been on people’s lips for this singular act; when it goes bad it’s you we know, when it goes well it’s still you we know. Keep hiring credible hands and heads.

I was at the station too and witnessed firsthand the joy on people’s faces, some who might not have been able to visit loved ones were thus able to do so. Some had never used the train until this gift on a platter. A family who sat across in the course of the trip were over the moon. From their discussions, one could tell that it was the first time they were traveling together, through a well air conditioned smooth train for that matter. These examples tell a sad story though from another point of view; a story of hardship across the land, this should be the story for another day lest this good news turns sour.

Another interesting event I witnessed at the station was when some passengers refused to board the train for free, they insisted on paying for the trip, actions like this puts an observer in a pensive mode and questions begin to come. Did this passengers take this decision out of pride, you know those who believe they should never ask for any form of assistance at all? Was it a way to tender their anger towards the government (the office or the person) or a subtle message implying that the government can never do right in their eyes?

Some are even saying that the free ride is a greek gift, laced with baits because of an election season. For now, what can we say, but thank you very much.

Happy New Year!!!