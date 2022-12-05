President Muhammadu Buhari, has charged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to surpass the best think-tank amongst policy Institutes in the world.

The President made the charge during the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course No 44, 2022 at NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State.

The President who was represented by the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo said he was delighted to be at the ceremony because of the historic role the national policy think-tank has played in people’s lives and the potentials it has to do better for the nation.

The President revealed that he was particularly impressed as the graduation loudly attests to the consistency that NIPSS stands for.

“This is an integral aspect of the dreams of the founding fathers of the Institute. It is also an assignment in which the Institute has never failed no matter the challenges, not even in the era of COVID-19.

“While I congratulate the Institute for being resiliently consistent, I also wish to remind the Institute of the other aspects of your mandate, which is to evolve ideas, new techniques, skills, policies, and new directions to guide policy making at the highest level.

“In other words, you need to follow the global dynamics in policies and guide the nation on the application of global best practices.

“I use the opportunity offered by this special occasion to challenge the National Institute to strive to be at par or even surpass the best think-tank amongst policy Institutes in the world. We will do our best in supporting you to fulfill this charge and other mandates,” he said.

The President commended NIPSS and described the Institute as a strong and dependable ally of the government.

He said NIPSS’ effort at engaging the best brains on critical national issues hasn’t gone unnoticed just like it’s submissions on the issues have also proved to be very useful in resolving many issues.

“At this juncture, let me place on record that this administration, like the ones before it, find in NIPSS a strong and dependable ally.

“Your submissions on course themes every year has either evolved a new policy addressing a major national issue or resulted to a review of existing policies to accommodate current realities.

“We look your way in determining solutions to several issues as well as your recommendations in charting specific paths to achieving these solutions. I urge you to come up with more innovations, be more committed and remain focused on your mission of a better society,” he said.

Buhari further gave assurances that the government will continue to support NIPSS towards achieving sustainable development as a nation.

“As a responsible and responsive government, our foremost desire is to provide good governance at both the national and sub-national levels.

“Our very strong desire is for all government interventions to cascade to the local levels including permeating all strata of society.

“This informed the choice of the course theme for this year. It underscores our trust in you as a strong ally in our efforts towards sustainable development as a nation.

“To achieve this, we gave you the best as participants to be groomed and guided by your world class faculty members and facilities,” he said.

The President also advised graduands to sustain the level of seriousness with which they handled the course themes as they are of great importance to Government.

“To the graduands, the activities and your experiences through the duration of the course must have impacted positively on you.

“I am delighted to know that you are leaving the National Institute with a better understanding of our great country and better knowledge of issues and problem-solving skills to enable you take on more responsibilities and perform optimally at your duty posts in the interest of our nation.

“Having invested so much in you, the nation expects you to bring to bear the novel ideas you have acquired from Kuru.

“I assure you that the findings and recommendations contained in your report will be promptly attended to and applied by my government and those to come after me for the good of our dear country.

“I congratulate you all and members of your family on your graduation and wish you the best as you resume to your positions or assume higher responsibilities in your various fields of endeavours,” Mr President said.

The Minister later commissioned, on behalf of the President, the Nursery/Primary School and e-learning center donated by the graduands to the children of the NIPSS staff and the Kuru community as well as a weather center established by the Graduands, in collaboration with the NIMET.