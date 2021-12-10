President Muhammadu Buhari Friday dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.

A statement by Garba Shehu said the President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

“The delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (Rtd) is made up of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

“This is coming barely 24 after the President inaugurated sophisticated Navy Ships, Patrol Boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos to boost security at the maritime borders”.