President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the demise of Dr. Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, the first-class traditional ruler (Emir) of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State.

Sanusi was recognized as one of Northern Nigeria’s modernizing leaders.

Before his death, the Emir was the Chancellor of Sokoto State University.

A statement by Garba Shehu said Sanusi was considered as an exemplary leader in the global quest for a sustainable living environment, and a lead advocate for afforestation and the green ecosystem.

“The late Emir’s official biography equally puts him up as an advocate of the mitigation of climate change, prompting him to build the Dutse Royal Golf Course which is reputed to be one of the largest in Nigeria with lush vegetation, exotic flora and rare fauna”.

Expressing sadness on the passing of the Emir, President Buhari said:

‘‘He was instrumental to the progress Dutse had achieved in the last three decades under his watch. He was a grassroots person who was loved by all.”

The President conveyed his condolences and that of the nation to the Dutse Emirate, the government and people of Jigawa State over the sad loss.