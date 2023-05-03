President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, to be replaced with Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator of HYPREP with immediate effect.

Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey is a foremost and renowned Ogoni expert on hydrobiology and has extensive experience and background on remediation related activities with bias in bio-monitoring and restoration ecology.

Until his appointment, he was a Senior lecturer at Department of Fisheries Faculty of Agriculture, University of Porthacourt.

He is the first African recipient of the Association of the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography (ASLO) 2022 Ruth Patrick Award for research and engagement with a critical impact on recovery of the Niger Delta ecosystem from oil spills and environmental justice for affected communities.