Buhari postponed his trip because we promised him the ‘Mother of All #HarassBuhariOutofLondon’ – Omokri

399 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 25, 2021
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed the alleged reason why President Muhammadu Buhari postponed his London trip.
The president had in a statement by Femi Adesina said he will depart Abuja for the United Kingdom today for medical follow-up, noting that he will return by the second week of July.
Reacting to the development, the self-acclaimed Buhari Tormentor in a post on Facebook said if the President doesn’t return to Nigeria by July, he will harass him out of London.
But in a recent development, Adesina announced that the president’s trip has been postponed. The reason for the postponement was not disclosed.
Reacting to the news of postponement, Omokri said “General Buhari did not postpone his London trip for “unknown reasons”, as the papers are claiming. He postponed it because we promised him the Mother of All #HarassBuhariOutofLondon. He knows our capacity. He knows how we put him under house arrest in London and chased him back to Nigeria with his tail in his leg. Come to London. Don’t postpone. We are waiting for you!
“You called the police for me in London, it did not work. You went to Paris. We were there. Like I told you before, the only place we would not chase you away from is Saudi Arabia, because we respect the Islamic faith.
“Other than that, you go to Paris, God willing, we will pull off #HarassBuhariOutofParis. You go to Spain, God willing, we will do #HarassBuhariOutofSpain. You go to Germany, God willing, we will do #HarassBuhariOutofGermany.
“If you have $1.9 billion to build a railway for your first cousins in Niger Republic with Nigeria’s money, then you can fix our Heath sector for the common man!”
Remember me