President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of MK Ahmed, elder statesman and former National Administrative Secretary of Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU).

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the President payed tribute to a man celebrated for his numerous contributions to political development in Northern Nigeria and the country at large, as well as service to his fatherland as the pioneer head of Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Association of Nigeria, now National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

As a disciple of the iconic Malam Aminu Kano, the President noted that MK Ahmed demonstrated the moral uprightness, social justice and deep passion for the welfare of the downtrodden, associated with the late founder and leader of NEPU.

The President recalled that in recognition of his services to the country in the public and private sectors, the late Sarkin Yakin Lakwaja was awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2013.

Affirming that MK Ahmed’s legacy will be remembered by many generations to come, President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all who mourn.