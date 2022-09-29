Fellow Nigerians,

It has given me tremendous delight to address you all today in this propitious national event. In the next intervening hours, as you are patriotically well aware, our great nation, the giant of Africa, would be marking a milestone in her journey towards nationhood. Sixty two years ago Nigeria became an independent nation. On that fateful day, October the first 1960, the colonial Union Jack flag was imperially lowered in Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos and the Green-White-Green flag was hoisted in its stead. Our political founding fathers — the late Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Anthony Enahoro, Obafemi Awolowo and others — were very proud to have achieved a giant feat of freedom and self-determination.

The imperial shackles of colonialism were loosened and, lo and behold, our people enjoyed total freedom from the diktat of the British majestic Elizabethan monarchy. We are eternally grateful for their struggles and efforts aimed at guaranteeing freedom from imperialism for our diverse peoples. Without them and their sacrifices we would not have had a nation where we can call our home.

Today, three scores and two years down the line we are even prouder to mark yet another independence anniversary. As the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces I am animated by the spirit of pride, of patriotism and hope in a better (greater) nation. As your number one citizen, popularly elected and re-elected, I cannot but express my immense gratitude to you all for the honour and privilege of making me your President in 2015 and 2019.

This is about my last Independence speech as your President. By this time next year, God willing, a new President would have been elected and taken office. He would have the executive privilege of addressing you in our 63rd independence next year’s October 1st. By next year’s May 29th I would have completed my second constitutionally-mandated second consecutive tenure and retired.

As my presidential days are being counted by comrades and detractors alike I am almost in a haste to retire to my cows in Daura. Yet, time being a natural element in our collective lives we are all subjects to its slow but steady ticking. It is not in my character to want to distract the nation by any tenure elongation gambit. Our opponents were the ones that sought an unconstitutional third term and it ended scandalously.

However, before I eventually retire I promise to redouble efforts to tackle insurgency and terrorism. I promise to combat corruption even more vigorously. I promise to improve the economy by making it more competitive and buoyant. When I sought your votes way back in 2015 as the opposition candidate for the presidency I had hinged my campaign on three cardinal programmes — improving and sustaining the economy, tackling security challenges and battling corruption without let or hindrance.

Under my command Buharism has done better than the previous PDP governments. For the past seven years we have improved the national infrastructures (some left to rot away by previous PDP administrations). Our critics have been hammering ignorantly on our so-called “failure” but we disagree given the complexity of our federation and the intricacy of governance at the centre.

I must admit, nevertheless, in all humility here that there are outstanding issues of corruption, economics and security still confronting our administration. Yet, it bears repeating that we have done our very best to fix the complex societal problems we inherited and those assaulting our national decency and unity.

Next year’s February a presidential poll is billed to take place in deference to our cherished democratic tradition decades in the making. You would be required as responsible citizens to exercise your civic rights by voting in a President of your choice. The general elections of early next year would be transparent, free, fair and credible. As a government determined to deliver a credible poll we have done our bit to make elections in our country less cumbersome permitting votes to count and eliminating strategies for rigging by desperate politicians.

And recently the electoral fireworks and hostilities had been declared officially as parties traverse the nooks and crannies of our vast federation to canvass for votes. Our candidate is busy abroad strategizing or re-strategizing on how to overcome the opposition. Asiwaju Tinubu will soon be back for us to launch our national campaign. Those insinuating disingenuously about his infirmity must be stupid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had assured me on several occasions of their readiness to deliver a credible poll that meets international democratic standards and practices. We must encourage them to deliver. Democracy has come to stay in our nation and majority of our people have accepted same as the best system of government that guarantees a healthy competition for power (from the local up to national levels) and national development.

Our candidate in the presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to consolidate the gains of the modest achievements we have recorded for years. I strongly believe our ruling party, the APC, would trounce the opposition. Dutifully, it is my desire to hand over Aso Rock to the Lagos godfather, ‘Jagaban’ and his Vice, Senator Shettima.

The opposition PDP cannot win power back despite their desperation because Nigerians still see them as corrupt and wasteful. Labour Party’s Peter Obi cannot win also because the social media mob do not vote! Omoyele Sowore is just a mere addition to the tight race, one with little or no impact. Power at the national level is not obtained democratically by abusing those greater than you or throwing invectives around online! Rabiu Kwankwaso knows too well that he may not win his home state of Kano where we have two million votes in the bank!

Those claiming that my heart and mind are with ‘Atikulation’ must have their heads examined. Though he is my Fulani brother from Adamawa State (or Cameroun?) Atiku cannot boast of enjoying my support because he knows too well that Asiwaju Tinubu is my candidate, the official candidate of our great party. Power ought to shift southwards post-Buharism and that was why we decided to throw our presidential weight behind Asiwaju during the National Convention.

I recognise Asiwaju Tinubu’s crucial role in my emergence as President in 2015. This is the time for paying him back positively as he seeks to replace me deservedly. As he said controversially it is his ‘turn’ indeed! He has paid his political dues and now is the right time for him to serve our nation as our Head of State.

My dear compatriots, this is about my stand on Nigeria @ 62. Thank you for your rapt attention. May Allah in His infinite mercy help our dear nation attain the destined greatness sooner than later. Long may the federation live in unity, peace, progress and prosperity!

Happy national holidays!

(President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR)

SOC Okenwa

