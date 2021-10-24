President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Ilori on the passing of Justice Samuel Omotunde Ilori, the 9th Chief Judge of Lagos State.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, the President “joins the Lagos State Government, the Bar, and the National Judicial Council in mourning the eminent jurist, who started his career as a Pupil Counsel at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1965 and later transferred his service to Lagos State, rising through the ranks before his appointment as Chief Judge in 1996.”

Buhari affirmed that Justice Ilori, who had a distinguished career in the public service spanning over 30 years and comprising many roles, will be remembered for his pivotal role of introducing the use of technology in court proceedings in the country.

The President added that the Nigerian Judicial system is richer by the lifelong contributions of brilliant judges like Ilori.

“President Buhari prays God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort family, friends and colleagues that mourn.”