Saturday, May 22, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Buhari Mourns

192 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 22, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari is “deeply saddened over the air crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers”.

A statement by Femi Adesina said the President condoles with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President says the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

The President pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

TNC had earlier reported the military air crash.

Leave a Comment

Mobile Category
Mobile Category
Mobile Category

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940