President Muhammadu Buhari will today, depart the nation for Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

This development was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to Garba, the visit will be Buhari’s last trip to the kingdom as President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on official visit from Tuesday, April 11th to 19th on his last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

“He will be accompanied by his aides.”