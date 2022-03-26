Buhari impressed with Governor Sule’s Performance

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his performance as well as taking advantage of his proximity to the seat of power.

A statement by Femi Adesina said receiving the Governor who led a delegation of leaders from Nasarawa State on a thank-you visit at the State House, the President said:

“I am very impressed with what you have been able to do. I am certainly comfortable seeing what you have done and again monitoring federal projects in your state as well as the way you understand the importance of a good neighbor.

“I believe you are happy that you have a strong neighbor in terms of the federal government in that the projects that are placed in your State are useful for the people. I thank you for your clear vision.”

Governor Sule, in his remarks, paid special tribute to President Buhari for his 2-day official visit to the State in February, and for his vision and support which led to the construction and commissioning of some landmark projects in the country including the Dangote Fertilizer Plant which the President recently commissioned in Lagos.

The Governor also expressed his gratitude for the Federal Government appointments of indigenes of the State, pledging the continued goodwill, overwhelming support, cooperation and unalloyed loyalty of the good people of Nasarawa State.

The Nasarawa State delegation also included Dr. Emmanuel A. Kabe, Deputy Governor, former Governors Abdullahi Adamu, and Umaru Al Makura, as well as the Emir of Lafia, among others.