President Muhammadu Buhari has joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating new heights of recognition and appreciation as Afrobeat crooner, Tems, wins “‘Best Melodic Rap Performance” category at the Grammy Awards.

A statement by Femi Adesina sad Buhari extolled Tems, Temilade Openiyi, for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

The President also lauded all Nigerian nominees for this year’s Grammy, including Burna Boy, for pursuing their passion with vigour and continously reinventing global entertainment, with creativity.

President Buhari thanked the creative industry, particularly managers, producers and directors, for encouraging talents, like Tems, who have taken Nigeria’s culture and tourism to the world, further displaying the resourcefulness and potentials of a great nation.

“The President wishes Tems, her partners, colleagues and well-wishers more years of glory”.