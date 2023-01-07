President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with health worker, Mrs. Ugochi Onyekwere, who clocks 50 today.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, the President rejoiced with the nurse, who has spent almost 30 years serving humanity.

“The President notes the sense of pride, warmth, and kindness that Onyekwere shares while attending to patients at home and abroad over many years, becoming an inspiration to many young people to follow in her footsteps.

“President Buhari lauds the former model, whose versatility spreads into tourism and hospitality, taking up the challenge of showcasing Nigerian culture in clothing, food, and music in various parts of the world, particularly in the United States.

“The President prays for the well-being of the nurse and her family, while urging her to keep flying the Nigerian flag.”