Buhari Greets Chief Philip Asiodu At 88

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Permanent Secretary, Chief Philip Chukwuedo Asiodu, on his 88th birthday, celebrating the renowned economist and administrator, “whose discipline and competence contributed to the growth of Nigeria”.

A statement by Femi Adesina said “The President joins family, friends and associates of Chief Asiodu, the Ogbuefi Akuna Ka of Asaba in Delta State, in celebrating the joyous occasion of another year, congratulating him for the significant impact on the history of the country, particularly in shaping the economic and administrative structures, right from joining the civil service in 1964.

“President Buhari notes the leadership roles of the Patron of Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries, which include Head of Chancery, Nigerian Permanent Mission to the UN, 1960-1962; Member, Organisation of African Unity Provisional Secretariat, Addis Ababa, 1963-1964; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Lagos, 1963-1964; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Lagos, 1964-1965; acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, 1965-1966 and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries, 1966-1971, Ministry of Mines and Power, 1971-1975 and Federal Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Lagos, 1975.

“As Special Adviser to former President Shehu Shagari and Chief Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, and having worked closely with former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, in restoring peace and unity of Nigeria in the 60’s, the President believes Chief Asiodu’s sense of patriotism continues to inspire younger public servants, especially in putting the country first.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant the former frontline civil servant good health and strength”.