President Muhammadu Buhari mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its planned return to power in 2023.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, the Nigerian leader described the opposition party as a “failure”.

President Buhari stated that whenever he hears the abbreviation “PDP”, what comes to mind is “failure”.

During the interview, some teasers were thrown at the president and the first teaser was on Nigeria’s youths.

Responding, Buhari said; “I wish when they go to school, when they work hard, when they have a degree, they don’t do it thinking government must give them a job”.

“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated one. Even in identifying personal problems.

“So, education is not just to hang on to the government to give you a job. And what the colonials indoctrinated on, to have a car, to have a house, and to start work at 8 O’Clock and close at 2 O’Clock”.

In a follow-up teaser, the President was asked that what comes to his mind when he hears of the opposition PDP.

Without mincing words, Buhari in a terse response said; “PDP! Failure!”.