Buhari could not attend Attahiru’s funeral but could visit sick Tinubu in UK – Omokri bemoans President

Alexa Ranking as of 15/08/21
The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 128,225
Nigeria Ranking : 449
123 views | Francis Azuka | August 15, 2021
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for selectively identifying with certain persons in the country and ignoring others.
In a post on Facebook addressed to the Nigerian Army, the self-styled Table Shaker asked if the President is worthy to be the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
He wrote:
Dear Nigerian Army,
Never forget that Buhari was able to visit a sick Tinubu at his UK residence, but when the patriotic and gallant Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, died in a plane crash while serving Nigeria, the same Buhari could not attend his funeral at the military cemetery, which is a mere 15 minutes drive from Aso Rock.
Not only did Buhari not attend the funeral, he also refused to visit the grieving widow and children of his own late Chief of Army Staff.
Beyond that, this man, who loves gallivanting from country to country, constituting an international nuisance of himself, refused to attend the funeral of the 118 hero soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion, Metele, who were slaughtered by Boko Haram.
Yet, this same Buhari went to Paris to attend a conference that other world leaders attended virtually.
A Commander-in-Chief that shows more concern for frivolous travels than for the gallant men and women he is supposed to lead is that a Commander-in-Chief? May God bless the Nigerian Army.
#TableShaker
Remember me