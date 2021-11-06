President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the people and Government of Kogi State in celebrating the investiture of Attah Igala Kingdom, Alhaji Matthew Opaluwa Oguche, commending the “Four Ruling houses for a choice most befitting, and reflective of the values of the revered tribe”.

A statement by Femi Adesina said “President Buhari felicitates with sons

and daughters of Igala Kingdom, at home and diaspora, for the processional coronation of the royal father, who will carry on the good works of his predecessors in upholding and promoting age-old cultural icons, most significantly the betterment of the domain.

“As the historic event unfolds in

Lokoja, the President notes the importance of the procession to national heritage, with the confluence state serving as reference for elevating the beauty of Nigeria’s history.

“The President looks forward to working with the Attah Igala, whose throne has over the years turned a repository of wisdom

and truth, counseling many leaders at state and national levels, and providing strong advocacy for unity and civic responsibilities.

“President Buhari prays for wellbeing of the Attah Igala, and wellness of his domain”.