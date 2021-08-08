Sunday, August 08, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Buhari condoles with Foursquare Church over death of former G.O, Badejo

Stanley Ugagbe | August 8, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari “sends heartfelt condolence to the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, and Christendom in general, over the passage of the former General Overseer, Rev Dr Wilson Badejo, aged 74”.
In a statement by Femi Adesina, the President described the departed as “a dedicated servant of God, who led the Foursquare Gospel Church for 10 years, and was committed to standing in the gap for not just his organization, but Nigeria as a whole.”
Buhari “prays that God will comfort the entire Badejo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry”.

