President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to the family of Alhaji Ahmad Adamu, Dan Iyan Kazaure, whose death was reported on Friday.

A statement by Garba Shehu said until his death, the late Dan Iya was a member of the Kazaure Emirate Council in Jigawa State, and had served variously in the Veterinary Division, in the government of the old Northern Region.

He also worked at the Rural Development Agency, the Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA) and the State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority in Kano State.

He also served as Director of the Tropical Commercial Bank and President, the Cooperative Federation, first in Kano and later Jigawa State.

In a message to the family of the deceased and addressed particularly to the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini Adamu and Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, both of them cousins of the deceased, President Buhari described the late Dan Iya as a man noted for his frank and fearless views.

‘‘His work spanning across many decades is a testimony to his commitment to a better Nigeria and will always be remembered.

‘‘I am saddened by his demise. May Allah repose his soul and grant the family, the Emirate Council and the government and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ the President said.