It is gradually becoming clearer that Buhari may afterall be a Saint in a very comparative sense. For too long we have casted him in a very bad light of a clueless president, wicked and a tribal bigot, whose religious fanaticism ranks over and above his sense of patriotism.

Aren’t we trying to use a sledge hammer on a fly while sheep and goats eating and destroying our barn are treated with kid clove, even when they are inherently worse than the fly they accused cast aspersions on.

Today I just decided to get off the mould of mob frenzy and sentiments into my distraught self already losing my peace and my mental health receiving a lot of wotowoto .

from the recent happening around us; my discovery was mind blowing, leading me into the very core of the problem of Nigeria which are Nigerians.

From fuel scarcity to cash scarcity to collection of PVCs Nigerians as always turned them into cash cow, a goldmine , cashing in on opportunity to fleece fellow Nigeria and obtain from them in a very shylock manner.

Many may wish to explain this away and rationalise over it on the platform of survival instinct. Survival instinct at the detriment of who? The poor masses grinding their teeth and striving to survive?

What is it , if not greed and wickedness charging 1k to have ones gerrycan filled with fuel? Asking for money to release PVCs to people, worse and very embrassing is the buying of naira from bank officials and selling at a very outrageous rate? How can one describe this better? All the POS points were cashless today. No cash! was the chorus from all points I visited. The only one I saw having cash charged 20 percentage. 4k.for 20, 000k.

How on earth did we get to this point? How insensitive can we just be? How greedy and get cash quick syndrome have we become? Buhari afterall may not, infact isn’t all the problem and challenges we have. He has his own chunk of it and the bigger chunk may be laying within the masses who continue to play the victims without knowing that they are oppressors unto themselves.

Aren’t we in a state of Thomas Hobbes state of nature? A state of war in which life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short because individuals are in a a war of all against all.

The masses are at war against themselves. Eating one another and blaming their leaders for their carnivorous tendencies.

I have said it severally, perhaps I need to re-echoe it more emphatically that Peter Obi isn’t a magician. He is just a man with good intentions , who is ready to work selflessly bringing his vast of experience to bear.

He isn’t an omnipresence and omnipotent who by locates with a wizardry power to stop people from being nasty and mischievous.

Until we become responsible ourselves, godly in our conducts shuning shylock mentality, we will still be at this level when Obi becomes the President.

The masses have roles to play in this rebuilding of a better Nigeria. It is a bird with two wings, if one wing which is Obi’ competence and goodwill is effective, the bird for a better Nigeria wouldn’t fly an inch if the other wing of masses behavioural transformation is weak and feeble.

Some of these people cashing in on every opportunity to make life terribly difficult for others may be seeing Buhari as the devil that urgently needs some scourging and they themselves the saints that need “chop knuckle” what a typical example of Kettle calling pot black.

In as much as Buhari has a lot of baggages following him( longest fuel scarcity, highest fall of naira and this never seen before buying of naira) He may afterall be a Saint compared to many Nigerians, young and old, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo whose stock in trade is to sabotage systems and policies and fleece innocent citizens.

Nigeria is collapsing! The system is breaking! The center cannot hold again. The Excutive is culpable. The legislators are not saints in this rascality. The judiciary bore holes the more,making the judicial system very flexible and indulging.

While they do all these the poor masses find solace in everything they can use to fleece others and cash out.

Obi can’t do it alone. If you think he can, you are already a victim of disappointment.

With the masses becoming decent, patriotic, visionary and competent , Obi’ agenda for a better Nigeria is half done, anything outside this we may be hoping upon hope for a better Naija that will not come even with an Angel at the helm of affairs.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com