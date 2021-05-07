228 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 6, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended ‘deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye’.
The Nation reports that Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa-Ibom where he was pastoring a church.
The Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 was said to have ministered the previous day.
His wife, Temiloluwa, reportedly raised the alarm when he did not wake up after he retired to sleep on his bed.
The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, however, confirmed the incident.
According to him “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”
A statement by Femi Adesina said “Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.
“The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates”.
Remember me