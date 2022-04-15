Friday, April 15, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Buhari commiserates with man who lost five children in boat accident and the people of Sokoto

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened to learn of the death of 29 persons in a tragic boat mishap in Shagari River at Gidan Magana in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The President extends heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the devastating incident, particularly the     village     head     of     Gidan      Magana,      Malam      Muhammadu   Auwal,   who lost five of his children in the mishap.

President Buhari directs Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to increase ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of riverine travel in the country.

The President, who also commiserated with the government and people of Sokoto State, prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and divine comfort to the grieving families.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle