At farewell audiences on Thursday at State House in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted two departing Ambassadors.

Ambassadors from the impacted countries, including Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq of the United Arab Emirates and Eustaquio Januario Quibato of the Republic of Angola, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Nigeria (UAE).

The president was congratulated by the outgoing ambassador from Angola for the “smart leadership you’ve been delivering to Nigeria,” for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, and for eliminating the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He also praised Buhari for changing the Nigerian economy such that it is less reliant on imports.

In response, Buhari recalled Nigeria’s contribution to the liberation of Angola and noted that the nation makes the most of its size and resources to support sister African countries.

Notwithstanding the recent wave of military takeovers in several regions of the continent, he claimed that “democracy is still the best option.”

The president welcomed the departing UAE ambassador, Al Taffaq, and expressed his gratitude for how positively he felt about Nigeria in his words.

Buhari promised that the two nations’ relationship will continue to strengthen because “we have so much in common” while noting how wonderfully treated he had always been in the UAE.

Taffaq also promised that the two nations will continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” noting that during his five-year visit, he established many friends in the public and corporate sectors as well as in civil society.

He claimed to have traveled far throughout Nigeria and to have learned about the diversity and culture of the population.

“I’m leaving beautiful memories with me. I’ll always be close to Nigeria in a number of different capacities,” the ambassador vowed.