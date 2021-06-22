Buhari approves 5 new universities

97 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 22, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of five new universities with specialization in technology and health to bridge the great deficit in the doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products.
The President also approved a take-off grant of N4 billion each for the Universities of Technology and N5 billion each for the Universities of Health Science from the funding resources of TETFund to ensure early take-off of the institutions. There was a release of approximately 18 billion Naira.
The Minister of education who was represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, in Abuja, said the President approved two additional University of Technology in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states.
Also, the establishment of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja and two specialized universities in Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.
He also said that the President approved for the upgrade of four existing Universities of Technology located in Yola, Akure, Owerri and Minna.
While noting that the presidents had promised to establish an apex National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja with six Satellite Universities of Technology, one in each geo-political zone of the country, he said the objective is to stimulate rapid technological transformation of the country.
“The Institute shall be patterned after similar institutions in Singapore and Malaysia to serve essentially as a postgraduate centre devoted to research and innovation, drawing the best graduates from the six Universities of Technology, as well as other exceptional graduates from reputable universities within and outside Nigeria,” he said.
He however noted that the Federal Ministry of Education will collaborate with the Federal Ministries of Health, Science and Technology, Communications and Digital Economy, the FCT Administration as well as other relevant agencies and Institutions to facilitate speedy actualization of these Projects.
