The presidency has come out to refute report that President Muhammadu Buhari has his faction in the ruling APC party. This is coming as a group made statement that they had received the endorsement of the revered party leader.

APC has been in a complicated internal crisis which acts like a monster with so many heads. One cannot easily put a finger on what will become of the party before, during and after its much awaited convention in February next year, about 2 months from now.

In the statement released by Garba Shehu, the senior media aide to the president, it says…..

‘PRESIDENT BUHARI SUPPORTS APC AS A PARTY, LET NO FACTION MAKE A CLAIM

The Presidency wishes to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction’.