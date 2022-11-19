Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested eighteen suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

They are Adeleye Ayodeji, Muhammed Ayub, Odelade Samuel, Sodiq Olanrewaju, Ola Francis, Adeniyi Damilare, Olalekan Samad, Tunde Ayodele, Zubair Buhari and Oladosu Naheem.

Others are Olowokere Jamiu, Lawal Usman, Jamiu Abdulrasaq, Lawal Ahmed, Opeyemi Samuel, Alarape Ahmed, Kolawole Daniel and Ganiyu Taofeek.

The suspects were smoked out of their hideouts at different locations following credible intelligence on their fraudulent activities in Ilorin and its environs. Specifically, they were arrested at Sobi, Akerebiata and Las Vegas Estate, Asa Dam, Ilorin.

The suspects, who are mostly in their early twenties, include six students of tertiary institutions in the State, a footballer, Fashion Designer, Bitcoin Dealer and Laundryman, among others.

Upon arrest, five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from them.