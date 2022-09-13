Seun Onigbinde, the founder of BudgIT, has accused the Federal Government of taking control of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and using it to support the government’s extra-budgetary expenditures.

Onigbinde made the remark in Lagos at the BudgIT Active Citizens Award’s inaugural ceremony. He stated: “There is a big problem; the economy is not working and we are all aware of it. Growth is sluggish; in reality, leadership is absent.

This is the time Nigeria should be maximising the production of crude but we are producing far below the OPEC quota. This is the first time oil production has fallen below one million barrels per day and it is painful that we are unable to increase production.

“CBN has been hijacked and used as a funnel to provide extra-budgeting funding for the government and that has led to a significant level of inflation, this cannot continue.

“The budget is not well implemented. It could be better but we are not doing well. It is not effective. I think the fundamental issue is that we’re not planning; we just spend. The quality of our planning compared to what is being delivered is very weak.”

BudgIT – Who are they?

In order to support societal transformation, BudgIT, a civic group founded in 2011, uses technology to intersect citizen involvement with institutional development.

BudgIT, a leader in the field of social advocacy combined with technology, employs a variety of digital solutions to make budget and public spending issues simpler for citizens with the main goal of improving openness and accountability in government.

