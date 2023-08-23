BUDAPEST 2023: Sports Minister Urges Team Nigeria to Make the Nation Proud

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has felicitated with the Nigerian athletes to the World Athletics Championship holding in Budapest, Hungary, on their qualification to participate in the Game.

In his goodwill message to the athletes which he personally signed, the Minister stated that their participation at the event not only represents their personal accomplishments but also exemplifies the unity of the nation.

He described Nigerian athletes as an embodiment of the nation’s diversity, strength and determination.

“Your participation in the World Athletics Championship not only represents personal accomplishments but also exemplifies the unity of our nation. You are the embodiment of our diversity, strength and determination. As you stand side by side with athletes from around the world, remember that you carry the hopes and dreams of millions of Nigerians who believe in you and cheer for your success”, he said.

The Minister, therefore, urged them to compete with all their heart, push their limits and leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of excellence, noting that their success will not only add to Nigeria’s sporting legacy but also inspire generations to come.

While commending the Coaches, support staff and other technical officials for tirelessly preparing the athletes for the competition, he stated further that their dedication and expertise played an integral role in nurturing the athletes’ talents as well as shapen them into world-class contenders.

Senator Enoh who wished the athletès a successful and unforgettable outing, assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his entire cabinet and Nigerians in general are standing behind them.

“Let me assure you that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is standing behind you with the entire nation, united in our support and admiration. May your performances shine as bright as the Nigerian sun. On your return, we will celebrate your accomplishments and welcome you back to a heroic reception”.