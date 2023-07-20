Bruno Fernandes named Manchester United’s new captain

Manchester United has released an official statement confirming Bruno Fernandes as the new club captain days after the English defender Harry Maguire was stripped of the captain band.

Manchester United, who confirmed the update on their official website, wrote:

“The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions, and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team permanently.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in just 185 games for the club since joining in 2020.

As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond.”