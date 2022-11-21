Fast rising young Nigerian music journalist, Agwuma Kingsley, makes brilliant commentary on popular singer and creative skit maker Broda Shaggi’s content.

Agwuma Kingsley, is responsible for throwing certain remarkable thoughts on creators and their artistry. For Shaggi, the popular Nigerian skit maker and versatile content creator, “Broda Shaggi perfects a wayward and very irresponsible character on his short comedy skits. A character that lives to portray the average Lagosian culture; the lifestyle and attitude” Agwuma said and added that, his creativity is top notch.

He wished to earn an interview session with the comedian who he describes as authentic via his Twitter @Agwumakingsley1