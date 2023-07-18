British actor Idris Elba shows respect for Nigeria at Wimbledon

British Actor Idris Elba shows respect for Nigeria by wearing a custom 1996 Super Eagles jersey at Wimbledon.

Nigerians on social media were delighted as Hollywood actor Idris Elba with his choice of attire at the men’s final of Wimbledon. Sporting a custom 1996 Super Eagles jersey, Elba and his wife Sabrina looked effortlessly stylish, capturing everyone’s attention and generating a buzz that quickly spread across the internet.

Sabrina looked elegant and beautiful in a cream ensemble, while the British actor rocked the vintage Super Eagles shirt with sleek black pants and designer trainers.

The British star whose father was from Sierra Leone, and whose mother was from Ghana, has in past times, Idris Elba shown his love for Nigeria by supporting the EndSARS protest in 2020 and celebrating Nigerian skit makers, Ikorodu bois.