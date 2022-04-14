Bring Them In

“No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him; and I will raise him up at the last day.” John 6:44

A twinge of sadness invades the joy that I am experiencing in the Lord’s presence today as I think of my grown children. Once again, I bring each of them to God and ask that He save their souls. Oh, how I want them to know our amazing Lord Jesus! Each of them labors, still trying to live life their own way without God. I know that He is calling them because He hears my cry. As I fast and pray for them, I know that the Holy Spirit is wooing them to Jesus.

It is easy for us to waver in faith as we continue to believe for our lost loved ones, but we must remember that Jesus loves them more than we ever could. Let us pray that their spiritual eyes would be opened to the glorious love that our God is.

This battle must be fought on our knees, not in their faces. We must not strive but be gentle and patient as we love them and let God do His work. It is He that will remove the veil from their eyes so that they may recover themselves from the devil’s snare and join God’s great harvest of souls.

While the darkness in the world grows, God is showing Himself strong as His glory rises upon His people. Pockets of revival are rising up everywhere as God sovereignty calls people to Himself. Muslims are coming to Jesus because they have seen Him in a dream or a vision. I feel evil around me, but I also feel His protection like a force field that shields me from danger. A large company of angels surround me. I am reminded that angels are ministering spirits to those of us who belong to Jesus.

“Jesus, we know that You want to save our loved ones even more than we do. Please Holy Spirit, continue to woo them to yourself. We leave them in Your hands, and we are confident that You hear our prayers.”

As people continue to call good evil and evil good, we are the truth in their confusion and the light in their darkness. May we remove everything from our own lives that is contrary to God’s Word so that our prayers will not be hindered. We sow the Word somebody waters it with truth and God brings in the harvest of souls.

Soon, the Lord Jesus will return with His army all on white horses and He will destroy all evil and establish His righteousness here on earth. I want to be, along with my family and friends, a part of that great harvest of souls, don’t you? In the meantime, we have to stand in faith, believing that our children and loved ones will answer God’s call.

