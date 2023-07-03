Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown interest in Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, who currently plays for Ajax as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian Football journalist, Brighton are interested in both Mohamed Kudus and Calvin from Ajax.

In his post he wrote:

“Mohammed Kudus deal, not changed at this stage. He’s on Brighton list since 10 days ago, but it’s not close yet.

Kudus remain on the Brighton list — also Calvin Bassey included as CB.”

Calvin Bassey since securing his move to Ajax from Rangers Glasgow, the 23-year-old has struggled with playing time, specifically during the second half of the 2022-23.

Bassey’s poor run of form lingered to the National team where he was only played for just a minute during the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Lone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0

Liverpool FC reveal the signing of Dominik Szoboslai from RB Leipzig

Oladimeji Adeoye July 2, 2023 0

Cesc Fàbregas retires

Oladimeji Adeoye July 2, 2023 0

Chelsea signs Nicolas Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Victor Osimhen to snub Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG as his two favourite clubs are revealed

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to break the bank for Victor Osimhen’s deal

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0
Victoria Amelina

Award-winning Ukrainian Writer, Amelina dies from Injuries: The Tragedy of War

Esther Salami July 3, 2023 0

Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Oladimeji Adeoye July 3, 2023 0
Police prosecute man

Police prosecute man for allegedly assaulting woman with broken bottle

Kunle Dada July 3, 2023 0
PSC to pay rtd AIG Mbu

Court mandates PSC to pay rtd AIG Mbu N40m damages

Kunle Dada July 3, 2023 0