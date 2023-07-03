Brighton shows interest in Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown interest in Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, who currently plays for Ajax as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian Football journalist, Brighton are interested in both Mohamed Kudus and Calvin from Ajax.

In his post he wrote:

“Mohammed Kudus deal, not changed at this stage. He’s on Brighton list since 10 days ago, but it’s not close yet.

Kudus remain on the Brighton list — also Calvin Bassey included as CB.”

Calvin Bassey since securing his move to Ajax from Rangers Glasgow, the 23-year-old has struggled with playing time, specifically during the second half of the 2022-23.

Bassey’s poor run of form lingered to the National team where he was only played for just a minute during the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Lone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Share this post