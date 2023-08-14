Brighton reveals the departure of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea

Brighton Hove Albion this evening revealed that Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has departed the club for Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The club in their official announcement bid a good luck farewell to Caicedo.

“Good luck to Moises Caicedo, who has completed a permanent move to Chelsea, for undisclosed terms.”

Technical director David Weir said, “Chelsea are getting one of the top midfielders in the world. Moises has been one of our exceptional players over the past 18 months.

“We’d like to thank him for his performances for us, which helped this team to two record finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him well for the future.”

Chairman Tony Bloom added, “Moises expressed a strong desire to move on, and at that point it was crucial our valuation was met in full.

“I’d like to thank him for his exceptional performances for the club, and I wish him all the best going forward.”

The Ecuador international joined Albion on deadline day of the 2020/21 January transfer window from Independiente del Valle.