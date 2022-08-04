Brighton Hove Albion has denied claims made around social media that they agreed to a deal to sell Marc Cucurella to London side Chelsea FC. Famous and Notorious Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that an agreement between Chelsea and Brighton has been reached for the service of the left back on his Facebook page, which after some hours Brighton rebuffed the claim.

Marc Cucurella’s deal with Manchester City fell apart last week when the English champions refused to meet the £50m valuation demanded by Brighton, which is against the £40m they were ready to offer. Pep said he surely needs a left-back, but if he can’t get one will resort to using Joao Cancelo and other available options at the left-back flank.

Chelsea took advantage of Manchester City’s slip over the deal to buy Marc.

According to Fabrizio Romano who many football enthusiasts described as the most trusted source in football transfer, the left-back is expected to be at Chelsea today for his medical along with his agent with a deal of around £52.5m agreed by both clubs

Following Brighton’s denial, Fabrizio still was confident that the deal was sealed, but the final stages are experiencing a drawback because Brighton will, in turn, buy Levi Colwill from Chelsea. But Chelsea wants to include a buy-back clause in his deal, which has not gone well with Brighton.

Brighton reacting to the development on their Twitter page said:

“Contrary to the inaccurate reports from many media outlets tonight, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella.”