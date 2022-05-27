Brescia reinstate Inzaghi after sack due to a technical clause in his contract

Filippo Inzaghi was appointed the manager of Serie B side Brescia last year. In what seems to be a poor performance to Massimo Cellino, Inzaghi was axed on March 23rd and replaced with Eugenio Corini (despite having an anti-sack clause in his contract if the club were 9th place or above on the table) Inzaghi went into legal action with the club for breach of contract.

Since taking charge of the club, He has overseen 14 wins, 12 draws and only five defeats in Serie B this season, sitting in fifth place, just five points off the top spot.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has now sacked current manager Eugenio Corini and has reinstated Pippo Inzaghi as manager until further notice. Filippo Inzaghi was present at Brescia’s training ground yesterday as the head coach.

Filippo was a former Italy and AC Milan striker, he also played with Juventus and was capped with other Italian clubs. He played actively for 21 years in the Serie A, where he was known for his great skill in taking advantage of the carelessness of his opponents, his excellent positional sense in the area, and his eye for goal, making a name for himself as a “goal poacher”.

Inzaghi has had himself some nice records during his playing years. He hung boot in 2012 and decided to pursue a career in coaching. He has since then coached Milan, Venezia, Bologna, Benevento and Brescia. His coaching spell has had a twist, as he had never stayed two seasons in any of the clubs he managed.