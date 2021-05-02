Breast wins again as bridesmaid steal show at wedding

In recent times, we have been reporting how breasts have been winning a lot of battles and taking over many grounds.

In today’s update, a bridesmaid’s breast was the cynosure of all eyes at a wedding to the extent that a guest left the bride to spray money on the bridesmaid.

This development was disclosed by one Jags in a post on Twitter.

He said in a video he obtained, a bride and her bridesmaids are seen dancing out during a traditional wedding ceremony.

One of the bridesmaid is seen wearing a dress with a low cut neckline that exposes ample cleavage.

While leading the bride out, she’s seen dancing enthusiastically, causing her breasts to jiggle and they almost spilled out of her dress.

A guest, who appears to be a VIP because of the uniformed escort following him, walks towards the dancing women, but rather than go to the bride, he goes to the busty bridesmaid and begins spraying her money.