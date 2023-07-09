Path The News Chronicle » News » BREAKING: Yari released from DSS custody

BREAKING: Yari released from DSS custody

Kunle Dada July 9, 2023 0

Senator representing Zamfara West and former Governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, has regained his freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Senator Yari, who was detained and quizzed by operatives of the DSS, was released last night around 11pm,” a Sunday Sun news report claimed.

The former Governor who strongly bidded for the Senate Presidency, went to the office of the DSS on Thursday and was detained thereafter,” the report adds.

Information about why the former Governor was invited is still unknown as the secret service has not made any official statement on the arrest and interrogation.

Meanwhile, it was rumoured that the arrest of the former Governor was due to neglect of phone calls emanating from the office of the president.

