BREAKING: Wike Approves Demolition of 6000 Buildings in Abuja 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has approved demolition of Garki, Jabi and other 28 slums which have earlier been surveyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority before this administration.

The demolition, according to the FCTA, will affect about 6,000 buildings which have been marked in an effort to rid the territory of shanties and illegal structures.

The FCTA said the demolition will affect 30 areas across the Federal Capital Territory.

On Monday, after his inauguration as Minister, Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers State, vowed to restore the master plan of FCT, saying that all illegal structures would be demolished and that his administration was ready to end land speculations.

Areas marked for demolition according to information which has been authenticated by the FCTA are:

Apo Mechanic Village

Byanzhin.

Dawaki

Dei Dei.

Durumi.

Dutse.

Garki.

Garki Village.

Gishiri.

Gwagwalada.

Idu.

Jabi.

Kado Village.

Karmo.

Karshi.

Karu.

Katampe.

Ketti Village.

Kpaduma.

Kabusa.

Kpana Village.

Kubwa.

Lokogoma.

Lugbe.

Mabushi.

Mpape.

Nyanya.

Piya Kasa.

Jikwoyi

Galadima