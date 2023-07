Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced a N10,000 salary raise for civil servants in the state to serve as an intervention to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor made this known during a stakeholder meeting held at Rockview Hotel Owerri on Saturday.

It should be recalled that there has been an ongoing dialogue between federal government and NLC/TUC on what should be definite national minimum wage.

More details later…