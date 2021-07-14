Breaking: UNILAG Shuts Hostels Over COVID-19

93 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 14, 2021
Following the reported cases of coronavirus on the campus, the management of the University of Lagos has shut down the student hostels.
According to THE PUNCH, a member of the university’s senate who confirmed the development, said, “After getting the report, which I don’t like to discuss with you, we decided that the hostels should be shut down.”
On whether the COVID-19 Delta variant was discovered on the university campus, the source said, “No further comment.”
