Breaking: UNILAG Shuts Hostels Over COVID-19

93 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 14, 2021

Following the reported cases of coronavirus on the campus, the management of the University of Lagos has shut down the student hostels.

According to THE PUNCH, a member of the university’s senate who confirmed the development, said, “After getting the report, which I don’t like to discuss with you, we decided that the hostels should be shut down.”

On whether the COVID-19 Delta variant was discovered on the university campus, the source said, “No further comment.”

 

