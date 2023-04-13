The UK government has apologised to Mr Peter Obi after immigration officials admitted wrongly giving the Labour Party Presidential Candidate a detention note.

Recall that UK immigration officials had detained Obi for committing several alleged financial crimes only to find out that he was being impersonated.

The UK government also said the uncomplimentary treatment he received was “completely unacceptable,” and issued a personal apology.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, was unlawfully detained and interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

More details later.