A United Kingdom court has found a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice guilty of organ trafficking after several weeks of trial.

The duo alongside their daughter, Sonia, and a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain to exploit his organ.

According to reports they criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney, the jury found on Thursday

The judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, will pass a sentence at a later date.

More details later….