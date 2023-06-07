BREAKING: Uber, Bolt Drivers Begin Indefinite Strike over Fuel Subsidy 

Ride-hailing drivers, including those of Uber, Bolt, LagRide and Indriver, on Wednesday, began a nationwide strike. The strike was announced under the umbrella of amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers of Nigeria

According to the National Vice President of AUATWON for Southwest Nigeria, Kolawole Aina, the drivers plan to picket the offices of Uber in Victoria Island and Bolt in Lekki until the ride-hailing companies increase their base fares by 200 per cent.

The union is also asking for a 50 per cent reduction in commission — Uber and Bolt collect a 20 per cent commission on every ride — and an end to the deactivation of drivers who refuse to work due to the low fares and attendant unprofitability.

More details to follow.

Share this post