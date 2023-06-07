BREAKING: Uber, Bolt Drivers Begin Indefinite Strike over Fuel Subsidy 

Adekunle Taofeek June 7, 2023 0
Uber, Bolt Drivers Begin Indefinite Strike over Fuel Subsidy 
Ride-hailing drivers, including those of Uber, Bolt, LagRide and Indriver, on Wednesday, began a nationwide strike. The strike was announced under the umbrella of amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers of Nigeria
According to the National Vice President of AUATWON for Southwest Nigeria, Kolawole Aina, the drivers plan to picket the offices of Uber in Victoria Island and Bolt in Lekki until the ride-hailing companies increase their base fares by 200 per cent.
The union is also asking for a 50 per cent reduction in commission — Uber and Bolt collect a 20 per cent commission on every ride — and an end to the deactivation of drivers who refuse to work due to the low fares and attendant unprofitability.
More details to follow.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

President Tinubu Inaugurates George Akume

President Tinubu Inaugurates George Akume As 21st Secretary To The Government Of The Federation

Adams Peter June 7, 2023 0
Peter obi Fuel Subsidy

Peter Obi Lied about Jonathan Fuel Subsidy Removal – Reno Omokiri

TNC Reporter June 7, 2023 0
Nnamdi Kanu

Resolve Nnamdi Kanu Imbroglio, Revive Southeast Ailing Economy, Anambra APC to Tinubu

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 7, 2023 0
Tinubu President

Tinubu: Putting the wrong foot first?

Bola Bolawole June 7, 2023 0
Sex Competition Starts in Sweden Tomorrow

Reactions as Sex Competition Starts in Sweden Tomorrow

Adekunle Taofeek June 7, 2023 0
intervention programmes

World Bank rates Ekiti high on effective implementation of intervention programmes

Francis Francis June 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen following an outstanding season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Chelsea Midfielder Ngolo Kante has agreed to join Al Lttihad

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0
Nigerian Celebrities

5 Nigerian Celebrities not afraid to try the growing Crotchet Trend

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
The Future of Cryptocurrency

The Future of Cryptocurrency

Esther Salami June 7, 2023 0
Former Ekiti State speaker detained over fraud

Former Ekiti State speaker detained over fraud

Kunle Dada June 7, 2023 0